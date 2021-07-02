CANITROT releases new track ‘Niteroi’ ahead of DJ stream at Phare des Baleines this Sunday: Listen

Celebrated producer CANITROT is making 2021 his year. With a concept called the Monumental Tour which sees him DJ in front of numerous iconic and historic French locations, he streams these exciting sets online to budding fans who are eager to tune in. Now, he’s continuing this concept on Sunday 4 July and to celebrate he’s just released his latest track and for those that caught his stream at Château de Vincennes, you’ll have luckily heard it already.

Titled ‘Niteroi’, the track is inspired by the futuristic style of the Niteroi contemporary art museum based in Brazil, which was designed by Oscar Niemeyer, a Brazilian architect often thought to be a key player in the development of modern architecture. Acting as a musical tribute, it shows that the unique producer can find inspiration in anything and turn it into a top tier track for everyone to enjoy. Acting as the beginning of an exciting new project, this is the start of a new musical chapter for the artist.

‘Niteroi’ is a delight for the ears to say the least. Full of swirling, deep and dark sounds that will surround the listener and fully immerse them in a new universe, this is perfect late night driving material to make journeys extra special. Not only is this perfect for clubs and an essential electronic tune, if you dive deeper you’ll notice all the extra details and effort that went into making ‘Niteroi’. CANITROT is a true trailblazer and this latest release further proves it.

In addition to this stellar release available to stream right here as well as on Spotify below, he will be streaming live from Phare des Baleines, one of the highest lighthouses in France this Sunday 4 July from 21:30-22:30 CEST. The stream will be broadcast on We Rave You‘s Facebook page here, so make sure to follow us so you don’t miss out. This is certainly going to be one of 2021’s standout DJ streams and you can find all the information on the event poster below.

