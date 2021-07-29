Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano input their techno flavour on classic ‘The Age Of Love’:

By Samantha Reis

By now it’s no secret that this techno couple has been teasing this magnificent classic trance, but the big news is that it’s already known when you’ll be able to get your hands on it. The remix of ‘The Age Of Love‘ produced by Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano will be out on August 13, via Belgian label Diki Records.

This powerful remix has been circulating for some time now and since it first surfaced it has left fans thirsty for the track. More than a year ago, when livestreams became the safest way to watch sets due to lockdowns, Charlotte and Enrico began regaling their fans with unparalleled performances. This remix of the ‘The Age Of Love’ was always a part of their performances individually or together and it captivated everyone. What it was, who it belonged to and where to find it. These were recurring questions from the spectators of the sets, especially as this track shone particularly brightly. Just recently, you could hear this rendition in Charlotte’s set at Around the World, Tomorrowland‘s digital festival. Speculation arose as to whether it was an old edit and some theories pointed to it being an Enrico Sangiuliano remix. Now, the mystery is solved and it is known that this brilliant remix belongs to both of them symbolizing the first collaborative work of the couple who announced their engagement last year.

‘The age Of Love’ is a trance classic by Age Of Love, released in 1990. The record had a few different versions like Jam & Spoon‘s mix in 1992, a rendition by Paul van Dyk later in 1997, and even a renaissance remix by Solomun in 2018. Now, in 2021, this track is still prestige material and gets a new life in the hands of this techno couple. With a frenetic beat and punchy layers, this remix of ‘The Age Of Love’ is a strong candidate to be the ‘next big thing’ on the circuit. You’ll certainly be hearing it in high rotation all over the international dancefloors. The release is set for August 13, via the same label that released the original, and can be pre-order now. While you wait, relive one of Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano’s b2b where they dazzle with this masterpiece:

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)