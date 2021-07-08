Charlotte de Witte’s label KNTXT announces partnership with Apple Music

By Samantha Reis 31

The princess of techno Charlotte de Witte continues to conquer the industry, strengthening her reign at every step. This time, the announcement comes from her renowned label KNTXT, which introduces a brand-new partnership with Apple Music. This is definitely an important move for the label that established itself early on to release new underground sounds and spread modern, conceptual techno.

With this partnership with Apple Music, Charlotte and his label get a new space exclusively curated by the Belgian techno artist, dedicated to exclusive residency, live, radio and guest mixes. About this exciting project, Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance & Electronic on Apple Music says:

‘At apple music, we’re big fans of Charlotte and all that she’s built with KNTXT, we’re really excited to provide her a global platform for her DJ mixes and creative output’

The curated Apple Music page will feature an interesting diversity of content, which promises to keep techno fans very entertained, to the sound of the best music. The array of series present in this space will focus on the distinct division of the label.

KNTXT Residency will feature a monthly exclusive mix by Charlotte de Witte herself, while KNTXT Radio will display a series of guest mixes by an electrifying selection of artists such as Anna, Pär Grindvik, Chris Liebing, Shlomi Aber, Jon Hester, Amotik, 747, whose content is already available on the Apple Music page. KNTXT Live series is a section focusing on the best DJ mixes recorded at the label nights. It will also be possible for fans to relive Witte’s exhilarating Charlotte’s New Form Livestream mixes in the KNTXT X New Form division. The news about KNTCT Active line will also be featured on the curated page.

Charlotte is at ease to embark on this new adventure, inviting everyone to follow the page:

‘I’ve had a lot of radio and podcast experiences in the past and it’s something I always enjoyed doing. It enables me to showcase another side of techno and electronic music, not necessarily focussed on peak time club tracks, but offering a wide variety of deeper and more underground music. The entire KNTXT channel on Apple Music will be a look in my entire music collection. I’m excited to get started and take you on this journey with me!’

This partnership between KNTXT and Apple Music gives the techno label a new universe dedicated entirely to all its facets, offering followers a new and modern way to consume KNTXT content in one place.

Like its head Charlotte de Witte, KNTXT has shown since its inception to be avant-garde and constantly seeking renewal and innovation. This new step cements that stance well. Enter this new techno world by visiting KNTXT’s exclusive Apple Music page here.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)