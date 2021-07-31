Creamfields to host two festivals in 2022, announcing additional festival for June

By Ellie Mullins

After teasing one of their biggest announcements in the festival’s history, Creamfields have announced that they are expanding their horizons in 2022 with not one, but now two weekends of fun.

In addition to its usual festival in Daresbury at the end of August, in June of 2022, Creamfields is heading to a new location of Chelmsford, northeast of London, to celebrate 25 years of the festival. This means that there won’t be one, but two different Creamfields festival events next year. For two days from Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June 2022, you can expect the biggest names in electronic music to descend onto the beautiful location of Hylands Park in Chelmsford taking place during the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Huge news for the beloved UK events titans, they are set to take over in 2022.

With the iconic Hylands villa as the backdrop for the camping festival, it not only promises stunning views but multiple stages including the 15,000 capacity Steel Yard structure, a mainstay for all Creamfields events. An exciting addition to the events calendar to say the least, this will not only give fans the opportunity to make up for all the lost partying from 2020 and most of 2021, but will celebrate its 25th anniversary in epic style alongside the usual sellout 70,000 weekend during the August bank holiday.

For those looking to go to, you can sign up for tickets and more information due to be released right here. This year, Creamfields takes place August 26-29 with a jam-packed lineup, and the excitement has already been building with the site now laying the foundations to turn the fields into the electronic paradise once again.



Image credit: Creamfields (via Facebook)