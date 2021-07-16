Crunkz releases energetic new track titled ‘My Mind’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 2

The highly talented Crunkz has been taking the world of Electron Dance Music by storm. At just the young age of 24, he’s has achieved some impressive feats recently passing 580,000 subscribers and over 110 million views on his YouTube, Making him one of the most largest DJs and producers on that platform. His musical journey and story are constantly reaching new heights as he drops a brand new track titled ‘My Mind’.

‘My Mind’ as a track is the perfect blend of Electro House and with a little bit of added Techno, the song contains two heavy-hitting drops that bring a whole heap of energy accompanied by a groovy sensational build up. Crunkz has perfected his musical style with previous releases and mashups garnering support from industry experts such as Tiësto, Hardwell and Sam Feldt. This track is festival-ready, with Crunkz’s own goal when producing the track is to make people happy and want to dance, something I feel has been achieved. The young DJ is no stranger to playing festivals himself with him taking to the stage to play memorable sets at iconic festivals such as Open Beatz or New Horizons.

‘My Mind’ is releasing on Crunkz’s own label called Never Stop and make sure to check the track out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think! You can learn more about this talented producer and find out all his social media links by checking out his official website here. Listen/download the track via your preferred digital store here.

Image Credit: Crunkz (Press)