A rare prototype jacket custom-made for Daft Punk is for sale on eBay

By Ellie Mullins 4

Since Daft Punk split up earlier this year, sales of official merchandise have understandably gone through the roof (like a special Japanese edition of ‘Homework’ on vinyl selling for $2,380 or a limited edition vinyl of ‘Random Access Memories’ selling for $2,139) but there’s a recently discovered listing that has surfaced on eBay that seems to be breaking all the price barriers – and for good reason. A jacket has been put on the buying and selling website, which happens to be a prototype of the leather jackets that Daft Punk had worn for years on end, custom-made for them back in 2005.

Designed by Hedi Slimane, the Dior green leather jacket prototype was based off the final design which they have been seen wearing in photo shoots, live shows and also in their ‘Epilogue’ video where the news of their split first broke. Sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime item to own, right? Well it could be yours if you have $10,000 to spare.

Although it comes with a hefty price tag, this isn’t without reason. In the listing description, it states:

‘Very rare forest green Dior Homme prototype/sample Daft Punk leather jacket from Fall/Winter 2005. Designed by Hedi Slimane, this all green leather version of the Daft Punk leather jacket features incredible leather ribbing detail throughout the entire jacket. From the cuffs to the front and back panels as well as the sleeves. Tonal green Riri zipper, rear shoulder scar stitch detail, this jacket is a true masterpiece. Hand written tag with season code. Size 46. This is as rare as it gets.’

If you’re interested, you can view the listing here along with all the images and information. Certainly a rare chance to own a huge piece of electronic music history, the person who buys this will be very lucky.

Image credit: Getty Images