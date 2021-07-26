D’Angello & Francis drop emphatic set during Save The Rave live stream

By Ryan Ford

Talented DJ duo D’Angello & Francis recently landed with their eclectic ‘Save The Rave’ live stream performance from The Drowned Land of Saeftinghe in the Netherlands.

Drawing upon Future Rave influences and some of the original records they have produced over lockdown, D’Angello & Francis took their performance to the next level. The pair kicked off the stream with a unique live performance that provided the perfect introduction to a dramatic visual and audio performance, with the aim of bringing hardcore rave vibes to fans living rooms. Similar to their live stream a year ago in the Port of Antwerp, their set was littered with very special edits, originals and unrelenting IDs, much to the joy of those partying along at home.

Speaking of their mammoth ‘Save The Rave’ performance, the Belgian duo outlined the aim of the breath-taking performance;

“We want to bring a smile on peoples face & bring back the rave experience. Thats why we have the world biggest smiley as our dj booth. and the set is full of new ID’s that we made during lockdown.”

D’Angello & Francis have been at the top of the music game since 2006, landing releases on esteemed record labels over years on Spinnin’ Records, Smash The House, EMI and Universal Music, to name just a few. With celebrated productions in hand, they continue to dominate the festival circuit, having earned the opportunity to perform at Tomorrowland, Miami WMC and Summerfestival across the course of their career.

Image credit: press