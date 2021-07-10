Danish promoters join forces for an epic first post-covid event

By Pol Torà 21

Danish promoters have joined forces to present what surely is going to be one unforgettable comeback post-covid event. After the government decided to impose Covid-19 restrictions for the summer, Live Nation has presented ‘Back To Live’, which will celebrate the re-opening of live events in the country once the restrictions are lifted. For that, the giant promoter has teamed up with some of the biggest and most popular festivals in Denmark such as Roskilde Festival, NorthSide, Heartland, Copenhell, Smukfest, Tinderbox, Jelling Musikfestival, Nibe Festival and Grøn.

‘Back To Live’ will take place in the island of Refshaleøen in the capital Copenhagen on Saturday September 4th. This date is because in the end of August it will mark the date where Covid-19 restrictions will be waived in Denmark, so this event will be a celebration of a post-covid world. The organisers had this to say on why they decided to hold this event:

“Two years without festivals have been hard for the entire music industry and both the audience, artists and organisers need to feel the community. At the same time, the crisis has also strengthened the dialogue and cooperation between the festivals and revealed a pronounced need to focus on the importance of live concerts and their significance for community and unity in society.”

Also they reinforced that this Danish post-covid event will serve also to ‘gain experience and collect empirical data on Covid initiatives” related to organise mass events and how attendants will feel about them. ‘Back To Live’ will present performances by Danish rock and hip hop artists such as Dizzy Mizz Lizzy, Dad, Suspekt and Tessa.

You can get your tickets here

Image Credit: Morten Rygaard