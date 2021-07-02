David Guetta teams up with MistaJam and John Newman on ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 6

Once again proving that he’s been hard at work and seemingly spending time in the studio nonstop to pump out hit after hit for his fans, David Guetta is back on the release radar once again with another surefire commercial hit, collaborating with MistaJam and John Newman.

This year, Guetta hasn’t stopped at all. Whether he’s releasing hits alongside MORTEN and continuing down the electrifying Future Rave path or pumping out radio-friendly bangers with the likes of Becky Hill, Akon or Little Mix, he is certainly on course for one of the best years for his career which is also helped by recent news of his overall net worth surpassing $150 million. With all this good news, it’s time to celebrate and we can do so with the new track ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’.

‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’ sees Guetta team up with MistaJam. A BBC Radio 1 mainstay from 2005 to 2020, he has now found a home on Capital radio station and has been a trailblazer within the scene for many years. Also joining the two is pop-soul sensation John Newman who’s voice has been heard all across the world. Also producing hits himself, the singer-songwriter is behind some of the music world’s biggest pop/dance crossover hits.

With all three of these legends being on the same track, it’s obvious that it is going to be nothing short of a complete chart-topper, making its way through the world’s radio stations and onto the biggest festival stages once they return. ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’ is a tribute to the Whitney Houston classic, this time with John Newman taking the vocal reigns and David Guetta and MistaJam injecting the perfect amount of feel-good vibes through their production skills.

“Who can resist the chorus from such a classic record as ‘How will I Know’! Full of old school Piano House grooves, this has sunshine all the way through it. Working with MistaJam and John Newman together has made it my 2021 song of the summer” – says David Guetta

With Guetta himself calling it his 2021 song of the summer, this one is sure to be popular among the masses and you can listen to it below on Spotify and also stream it here.



Image credit: press release