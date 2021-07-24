David Guetta resurrects Jack Back alias for ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ with Guz & Ferreck Dawn: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 59

David Guetta hasn’t released under his well respected Jack Back alias since August last year, however, it looks like the moniker is finally being resurrected as the brand new track ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ is out now in collaboration with the highly talented Guz and Ferreck Dawn.

The 3 artists have conjured up a phenomenal tech-house track, including stellar vocals with a hint of gospel and soul that compliments the track production that is heavily percussion and piano filled in a subtle way, making way for the powerful baseline and deep kicks to take centre stage. ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ is the perfect return for the Jack Back alias with himself and Ferreck Dawn talking about the track for themselves in a press release when they state:

“I’m so proud of how ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ turned out with Guz and Ferreck Dawn, and am thrilled to finally be sharing new Jack Back grooves with fans from around the world!” – David Guetta

“Such an honor and a pleasure to work with David / Jack Back. I’m a big fan of the Jack Back releases so it’s amazing to work on something together with him and my good friend Guz. I’m very pleased with the end result, I think it’s a great blend of our styles.” – Ferreck Dawn

It’s safe to say that we have been missing the artists themselves, being unable to see them live during the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we were lucky to receive a Jack Back live stream set during the New Years edition of Tomorrowland’s Around The World. ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ will be a great addition to any set wanting to go a little bit darker and groovy and we hope to hear it soon as the world opens up. The track is releasing on Sink or Swim Records and you can check it out for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)