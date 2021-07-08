Digixart’s new video game ‘Road 96’ features 28-track original soundtrack from G4F Records

By Creighton Branch 22

French imprint G4F Records has released their highly anticipated 28-track original soundtrack that will feature on Digixart’s new video game, “Road 96.” While the game will be released later this summer, fans now have the opportunity to get familiar with the music two months earlier.

The essence of the 28 track compilation is to give tribute to the ’90s. With a mix between deep electro and pop-folk, the soundtrack is “the perfect mixtape for an adventurous road trip”, according to a “Road 96” press release. The soundtrack features synthwave legends like The Toxic Avenger, Cocoon, Robert Parker, and many others. According to the press release, “the songs are meant to express where you are on your journey” and delivers a nostalgic feeling.

Road 96 is a game created by French studio Digixart. It is a game based on the main character taking a road trip and experiencing beautiful sights along the way. In the process, you discover new places and unique people during your gaming journey. According to the press release, the story is inspired by real facts, and movies from Quentin Tarantino, The Coen Brothers and Bong Joon-ho. Also, the release states that the story is created by award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Untold.

The game will be available for Nintendo Switch and Steam. The soundtrack can be streamed on Spotify via G4F Records here.

Image Credit: Press/road96.com