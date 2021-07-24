Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet & Edward Maya link up for summer tune ‘Feel Your Love’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 32

The legendary DJ and producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have enlisted the insanely talented Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya for a feel-good summer tune titled ‘Feel Your Love’ that samples the massive 1990 Ibiza classic ‘Infinity’ by Guru Josh.

Edward Maya is well known and loved for his incredible summer tune ‘Stereo Love’ that went number 1 in multiple countries around the globe and has amassed millions of streams on Spotify. ‘Feel Your Love’s’ vibe seems to be heavily influenced by that track with its chill tropical house sound and with Timmy Trumpet‘s signature trumpet sound playing throughout, which is sampled from ‘Infinity’. The vocals are extremely easy on the ear and compliments the chill production style making the song ready to be added to everyone’s summer playlist. ‘Feel Your Love’ is in a different direction to Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike other recent offerings such as the likes of the slap house smash ‘Heard About Me’ and ‘Rampage’, not a particularly bad thing as this highlights the insane talent of all artists and the versatile skills they have within their productions. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike talk more about the track and the past year in a press release when they state:

“This past year and a half has been a long and difficult road for all of us, but we are excited for the return of live events in a safe and controlled environment. We’re looking forward to sharing many more moments on the dancefloor.”

‘Feel Your Love’ will be a great addition to any chill house and daybreak set and is sure to be heard soon with live events starting to take place around the world. Live events are something the previous Top 100 DJs award winners Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are not shy of playing, with the Greek and Belgian duo playing live sets all across the world and themselves being ambassadors of the worldwide phenomenon Tomorrowland. Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya are no shy of success of their own, with Timmy Trumpet being an award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist, as well as an extremely prolific performer, playing his set alongside playing the trumpet, a must-see set at any festival. With Edward Maya having breakout and unheard of success with ‘Stereo Love’.

This is a one of a kind collaboration between 3 incredibly talented artists, it’s out now on Sony Music and make sure you check this tune of the summer out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Via Facebook)