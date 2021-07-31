DJ Snake goes R&B for his latest single ‘You Are My High’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 19

Legendary French producer DJ Snake has been on a roll this month with two new releases within the past seven days. For his latest mind-bending anthem called ‘You Are My High’, the artist has dived deeper into the fascinating realms of R&B and funk trap, which arrives as a positive detour from his original dance-pop and hard-trap influenced records.

‘You Are My High‘ is on par with ‘Ring The Alarm‘, Snake’s recent collaboration with Malaa that came out last Friday. These two releases will immediately be followed by the artist’s grand tour across Europe and North America, which also includes a stop at the iconic EDC Las Vegas. You can check out all of Snake’s tour dates and venues here.

Taking samples from ‘You are my High’ by The Gap Band, DJ Snake has fused his signature trap elements and grooves with the band’s characteristic R&B and funk styles. Blessed with exotic high-pitched synths and hypnotic vocals, the track is set to be one of the top summer anthems of the year in the low to mid-tempo region.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘You Are My High’ by DJ Snake below:

Image Credits: DJ Snake (via Facebook)