DJ Snake & Malaa stir up the summer with ultimate banger ‘Ring The Alarm’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 36

DJ Snake and Malaa have proven to be a successful mix and they join forces again, this time to release an energetic single that promises to lift everyone’s spirits. ‘Ring The Alarm‘ is an exciting bass house cut, out now via DJ Snake Music Productions Limited.

Forget heatwaves, what will really heat up this summer are bangers like ‘Ring The Alarm’. Packed with the elements that best characterise these two disruptive producers, this single is perfect for festival revivals and igniting dancefloors. Explosive as a bomb, this club-ready cut came as no surprise. The song was teased earlier on both producer’s socials, having left fans excited and anxious about this release. Today, the wait is over and you can finally get your hands on this festival anthem.

Some combinations seem to have been divinely designed and this is one of them. The energies of multi-platinum producer DJ Snake and mysterious ski mask-clad Malaa combine perfectly, both in the booth and in the studio. These two French powerhouses had already worked together in the past and released ‘Made in France‘ with Tchami and Mercer under the Pardon My French project of which all four artists are members. DJ Snake and Malaa have already regaled fans with two epic b2b performances and will be back to make the planet turn faster with a b2b tour of North America starting as early as July 29th, which they also recently announced on social media.

‘Ring The Alarm’ perfectly combines the signature sounds of these two unusual artists. With the quirkiness of an underground sound but with an energy that belongs on the mainstages, the single is a strong candidate to rock the clubs and festivals this summer. As quirky as its authors, ‘Ring The Alarm’ is genre-breaking and oddly addictive. The urban vocals represent well the trap-esque style of DJ Snake while the beat harks back to the driving house that characterises Malaa. The rave-ish synths go off like alarm bells, spreading animalistic energy capable of driving the crowd completely crazy. The tune is very dynamic, displaying a rhythmic pace that calms down with the vocal, to allow you to catch your breath. ‘Ring The Alarm’ was made to be appreciated in the middle of a packed mainstage, to excel the explosive force of this hot tune.

Prepare to be banged by a powerful bass house belter, listen to ‘Ring The Alarm’ below:



Image credit: Miko Goncalvez