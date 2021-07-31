Don Diablo & Galantis drop first collaboration ‘Tears For Later’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 14

Don Diablo and Galantis team up for the first time to release the sparkling summer belter ‘Tears For Later‘. This collaboration was a long time wish of the three artists and also the fans, who already dubbed it as the most awaited pairing. ‘Tears For Later’ is out now on the usual streaming platforms via Don’s imprint Hexagon.

The beauty behind collaborations is the ability for artists to brand music with their own musical DNA while blending seamlessly with the other’s sound. The result will always be a fluid blend, a perfect marriage between musical personalities that complement each other. That’s what you’ll be able to hear on ‘Tears For Later’. On his debut collaboration with Swedish dance duo Galantis, Don Diablo said:

‘Galantis and myself have been talking about doing something together for years because we both appreciate each other’s work greatly but we simply never found the right time to make it work. (…) This past year we were finally able to put our heads together and also spend enough time on our baby since we definitely are equally perfectionistic. For us ‘Tears For Later’ feels like the perfect combination of both our sounds.”

‘Tears For Later’ will provoke you anything but tears, as it emanates fantastic energy reminiscent of the lightness of effortless summers. The downtempo arrangement soothes the spirit down to 95 BPM ensuring the relaxation needed to enjoy this euphoric track. Designed for dance lovers to let loose and enjoy, ‘Tears for Later’ features Don Diablo‘s blistering synths, perfectly intertwined with the ethereal vocals that Galantis adore to use. The single is sugary, subtly uplifting and easy to like. Its hybrid character makes it a track that works just as well on the dancefloor of a sunset as it does on your car radio. The sound is slightly vintage, reminiscent of some of the classic summer bangers, displaying the good taste and technical expertise of these three contemporary artists.

Get ready for good energy and listen to this brilliant collaboration below:

Image Credits: Galantis (Rukes.com), Don Diablo (via Facebook)