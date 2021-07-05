Don Diablo set to score new interactive theatre show ‘Forever Young’

Taking another big step in his ever-growing career, Don Diablo is set to score the music for a brand new interactive theatre show called ‘Forever Young‘, coming to us from Fourmation Entertainment.

Set to debut with a limited set of ‘rare’ tickets for its preview shows in Amsterdam at a secret location this fall (November), before general public viewing in 2022, ‘Forever Young’ tells the story of Liam Nova and his talented childhood sweetheart Julia, the two focus characters, as they try to cope with the darker side that fame can bring and the detrimental effects that social media can have on mental health. Liam’s rise to success causes him to become increasingly alienated from himself and Julia, and tells a story that offers hope for the future, at the same time connecting people together. The show is written by Sjoerd van Schooten and Mabel Nummerdor with West End and Broadway star and choreographer Anthony van Laast and creative director Timor Steffens also part of the team. Don Diablo will be the production’s director of music, and he says about this project:

‘The story of Forever Young is very close to my heart. As an artist I’ve had years of experience with the lighter and darker sides of the modern age. We now live in a time where everything seems possible,but these endless possibilities also come with the price of constant pressure. The digital revolution offers plenty of opportunities, but also an equal amount of challenges. Mental health is an important theme and something we all need to continue to work on. Together. Forever Young is a next-generation love story presented in a one-of-its-kind futuristic theatre show. Our aim is not only to appeal to the audience’s mind but also to hit them in that special place in their heart.’

PROUD to announce something really special we‘ve been working on: FOREVER YOUNG 👁 a ground breaking theatre production, combining my music with inspiring storytelling in an interactive and high-tech theatre experience. The FUTURE of theatre is coming 🚀 https://t.co/SplBDDz5OX pic.twitter.com/pT2NimiQoD — Don Diablo (@DonDiablo) July 1, 2021

Tickets for ‘Forever Young’ preview shows in Amsterdam will go on sale soon, and for now you can sign up to the pre-sale here through their website.

