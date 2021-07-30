Dutch government extends restrictions on festivals

By Nicole Pepe 13

Dutch event producers ID&T have decided to move forward with a summery proceeding against the Dutch government, should they choose to ban summer festivals. In addition to ID&T, 44 other event organising plantiffs oppose the decision to ban non-seated events through to the rest of August.

Originally, the Dutch government decided to lift restrictions for all events nearly two weeks ago, but has since reinstated said restrictions. Not only are non-seated festivals being pushed back until the end of August, they are also imposing capacity restrictions on “non-overnight”, or single-day events, hence the reasoning for so many festivals being cancelled.

Following a meeting between the Dutch State Attorney, and the “Alliantie van Evenementenbouwers”; the government has agreed to make a decision around these restrictions on Monday, August 2nd, which is two weeks earlier than their initial decision date of August 13th.

Rosanne Janmatt of ID&T stated, “We are pleased that, together with the Alliantie van Evenementenbouwers, we have been able to convince our government of the necessity of quick decision-making.”

ID&T are the organizers behind some of the greatest Dutch festivals such as Mysteryland, Milkshake, and Decibel Outdoor, and have taken charge of getting the ball rolling with decisions and the fate of festivals this summer.

Janmatt added, “We assume that the decision that will be made on Monday will have a positive outcome and one-day events will be able to take place again.”

Image credit: Holland