Ellie Goulding will return to dance music with “A Dance Thing From Outer Space” album

By Pol Torà 64

The popular English singer Ellie Goulding, known for tracks like ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn, ‘Hate Me‘ and her dance music collaborations including ‘Outside‘, ‘I Need Your Love‘ and ‘First Time‘ among many others, seems that she might be coming back to electronic music in her upcoming album, which she called it “A Dance Thing From Outer Space”.

In a recent interview on BBC for The Joe Wicks Podcast, fitness coach Joe Wicks and Ellie Goulding discussed about many topics including, how they first met, mental and physical health during the pandemic and of course, Ellie’s upcoming projects. In this regard, Ellie stated the following:

“I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective. I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about…It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that. I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, were all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun. We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year.”

She also said she was not quite happy with the result of her last album due to the situation she was in but she is now ready for the next chapter:

“I felt like I was in a place where the songs were not reaching, they weren’t strong enough in my opinion… So I waited until I was properly ready and emotionally equipped. I also had technical stuff, like a change of management, I moved back to London and I got married. So lots of things happened in that time and it’s only really now that I feel like I’m completely ready to embrace that life again.”

We are certainly unsure of what the album holds for us but for her words, it will be a very dancy and happy compilation of songs. No potential collabs have been hinted for the album, and the release date is still to be determined, however, reviewing the long list of dance music collaborations Ellie Goulding has been part of (Calvin Harris, Kygo, Zedd, Tiësto, Skrillex, Major Lazer…) it wouldn’t come as a surprise if we saw another big one featured in her album. Only time will tell!

Image Credit: Ellie Goulding (via Facebook)