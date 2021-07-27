Foo Fighters release disco album ‘Hail Satin’ under Dee Gees moniker: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 2

After the head-turning announcement made last month, the American rock band Foo Fighters have just released their Bee Gees tribute album, ‘Hail Satin’, under the new moniker Dee Gees. While fans weren’t completely sure what to expect, the 10-track album consists of some of the biggest hits from the Bee Gee’s such as ‘More Than A Woman’, ‘Night Fever’, and a rework of Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’. On the album’s B-side, the band also includes five live versions of their most recent album release ‘Medicine at Midnight’.

While the new moniker and album release may seem out-of-the-blue for many fans, Foo Fighters front-man and former drummer of Nirvana, Dave Grohl stated that his earliest drumming inspiration actually derived from Disco pioneers.

“If you listen to ‘Nevermind’, the Nirvana record, I pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band, and Cameo, and Tony Thompson on every one of those songs. It’s all disco, that’s all it is. Nobody makes the connection”, says Grohl.

Prior to the release of ‘Hail Satin’, Foo Fighters recently made headlines as the first band to play to a sold-out arena in Madison Square Garden and were scheduled for a second performance, this time at Los Angeles’ Forum concert, when the second appearance was postponed due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.

Take a listen to the Dee Gees’ ‘Hail Satin’ below:

Image credit: Danny Clinch via NME