French duo Kill the Void releases first EP, ‘Cult of Tau’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 32

UFO in sight, Kill the Void has released their highly anticipated first EP, “Cult of Tau”, revealing a revolutionary mixture of genres to the world. The hybrid techno artists have teased the upcoming project on July 2nd, releasing a cinematic track reminiscent of horrific cinema titled “Chariot of Love” via British label Dance Trax. On this occasion, the French producers take you on a journey, sneaking through dazzling psychotic melodies and rumbling infernal machines for an insidious dance.

According to a press release, Kill the Void found inspiration for the EP from the “depths of the earth.” Both members (Ella Hox and Ash Oskyler) have a passion for caving and taking risks to find an “ever more intense feeling.” This love for strong sensation has flowed into their work in the studio.

“We went down in a gigantic cavity in Greece with our headlamps and our equipment, step by step, alone in the world, bathed in a heavy and strange atmosphere. Continuing to descend ever deeper and abandoning ourselves ever more… Time was frozen, seeing and feeling things dancing around us, disconnected from the world. It was like floating, being here and somewhere else… It was a good start to write this first EP ” – Ella Hox

Crazy about hardware gear and cosmic horror stuff, the two French producers like to transcend genres from Detroit Techno to Trance and bring cinematographic writing to create immersive visual music. The track-list includes three songs and one remix by Assembler Code, this one coming on July 30 so be sure to watch out after this promising duo.

Stream the “Cult of Tau” EP on Spotify below and download it on your preferred platform here.

Featured Image Credit: Press Release/Dance Trax