GAZZER talks about the production of organic beats, radio show and more: Interview

By Ouranios Savva 18

Providing an organic style of play has proven to be the perfect suit for GAZZER, with the rising star looking to implement all the elements of nature into his music and sets. Following our last interview with GAZZER, we have caught up once again with the UK based producer, and he has provided us with further insight on his production of organic beats, his radio show, his brand GPOWER, as well as an overview on what GAZZER has set out to achieve as an artist with unique features in our community.

Identifying your own style as a DJ/producer can be challenging at times, however, your organic style of play can be seen as a perfect suit for you. Could you give us an insight behind the inspiration of producing music with this unique style?

The past year has been crazy! However what it has done for me personally is give time to reflect and review. Live online streams, outdoor gigs and in particular The Sound of The Lakes has inspired me to embrace my roots and connect with nature. Growing plants boosts moods and has inspired me to create natural high energy music. I’m always recording on the move. If I hear organic sounds I like to record them for future use back in the studio. I’ve also been looking into unique instruments or elements that could be mixed into live performances. Moving objects make the music feel more alive. I have big plans for future sets incorporating organic elements to help fans feel in the moment with the escape experience.

Implementing natural sounds into tracks and live mixes has become something of a natural habit for you. Has this organic style of play always been the genre you set out to follow, or have you developed your sound as time has passed by? Adding to that, what was the main reason behind the shift of focus from techno to progressive house, and how easy or not have you found this shift between genres when producing tracks?

More than ever now artists are spreading their wings. Maybe it is a controversial opinion but genres are overlapping and it can only be a positive thing to embrace. In my earlier days hard warehouse techno was the focus, however with recent events in the world, open air events, I have warmed to progressive house. I really enjoy creating melodic build up sequences on piano starting with a lower BPM gradually increasing as the build up hill approaches. This really connects with me especially with there being so many mountains where I live up North in the UK. Through maturing and growing up it’s inspiring to see huge artists like Martin Garrix and David Guetta who have been at the top of their game for years be so flexible in recent times with genres.

As a rising star in the electronic dance scene, your main focus usually revolves around the industry and its constant changes. However, we are also aware of your higher qualification in engineering and analogue electronic systems. Was that a career pathway you wanted to follow before discovering your love for music, and will you ever consider of maybe following both of your passions as professions some day?

One of the things I achieved through lockdown has been a UK higher national qualification in Electronic Systems. Learning about analogue sounds has a huge benefit, they were huge back in the day! I still remember the videos deadmau5 did for fans playing around with analogue synthesizers. Very inspiring. Digital conversion brought my inner geek side out whilst understanding the theory of music. I’m beginning to combine the theory with the practical elements so hopefully it shows in the future.

With your radio show ever growing in listeners, how much of the essence is it for you to reach people worldwide with not only your own music but also the music that inspires you the most?

Spreading my sound and organic style is definitely high up in my priorities. My fanbase in the North of the UK are loyal and show up in numbers. However experiences like Dancefair, in the Netherlands which I have attended in the past, allow you to network in a different way. You can share experiences, knowledge and make new connections. The world wide web is amazing for allowing connections and fans from outside of Europe to listen to radio shows, mixes and tracks at any time.

Besides from connecting with a wider audience through your radio show, you have also mentioned to us that it helps you grow your personal brand GPOWER. Has there been a significant growth to your brand since our last interview, and how has your merchandise developed in the last year or so?

There has been significant growth when it comes to the GPOWER brand. A range of merchandise is being developed in factories as we speak. The plan is for the plant based supplements, wristbands and clothing to support live gigs and performances. I can’t wait to share this vision with the fans!

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the industry and not only, however, restrictions are slowly lifted in certain countries around the world. Has this pandemic changed your whole approach at making plans for the future, or has it impacted yourself and your style of music in a positive way?

Covid has certainly taught many people to plan ahead in more detail. The extra time in the music studio for producing has allowed me to try new things. I now use both Traktor and Pioneer equipment for mixing alongside Ableton. The lockdown has made me think about crowd control, virtual set visuals and building a loyal positive network. Teamwork is even more important than ever before.

With summer 2021 now full steam ahead, could you give us an insight on any new music that may be in the making, as well as what does the future hold for GAZZER?

The year is in full force now and on the back of track releases ‘Terminal’ and ‘Satellite’ which were a success on Spotify and Hypeddit through Manchester Collective respectively, I’d like to get more involved with Beatport. I look forward to travelling again, linking up with upcoming DJs and artists. My website now provides a home. Look out for new mashups, remixes and original tracks later this year!

We could not be any more excited for what’s in store for this talented producer, so make sure to check GAZZER out on Spotify here.

Image Credit: GAZZER (press)