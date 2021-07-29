Hayden James and Crooked Colours team up for ‘Rather Be With You’

Two of Australia’s dance heavyweights joined forces for dance floor anthem ‘Rather Be With You’. Platinum recording artist Hayden James and Crooked Colours give the world a collaboration that will have dance floors grooving and people vibing.

Crooked Colours’ Phil Slabbler’s raspy vocals lead the way as Hayden’s summer dance floor production delivers a perfect melancholic, club-ready heater. Hayden states,

“It was epic to have worked with Phil from ‘Crooked Colours’. His tone is unique and to be able to bring his vibe into my world made for a great match. ‘Rather Be With You’ is a heavier, more energetic song that explodes at moments but also continues to chug along with a strong bass / percussive groove. I’m really pumped to release this record and hopefully play it out very soon!”

Fresh off a collaboration with Gorgon City and Natt Dunn, Hayden James continues on a spectacular rise in the dance scene as his signature sound continues to garner him millions of streams. ‘Rather Be With You’ harmoniously blends the two acts’ sounds, giving dance aficionados a track that they will have on repeat. On top of a spectacular release, Hayden James announced a U.S. DJ mini-tour. Check out the dates down below and get your tickets for one of dance music’s most sought-out acts.

Hayden James North American DJ Tour Dates

Sat Sept 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine w/ Duke Dumont

Sat Sept 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Sound Nightclub

Sun Sept 12 – San Francisco, CA – Hornblower Belle

Thu Sept 16 – Denver, CO – Club Vinyl

Fri Sept 17 – New York, NY – Harbor NYC

Sat Sept 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – HQ2 Nightclub

Sun Sept 19 – Chicago, IL – Prysm Nightclub

Image Credit: Hayden James Press