Search

 

 

Fatboy Slim.
Featured, News

How Fatboy Slim nearly became a firefighter

By
41

Imagine a world where Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) music never existed, but instead, he was putting out fires in your local city, well that situation was almost a reality. According to the Darlington & Stockholm Times at a recent event held by The Fire Fighters Charity. Fatboy Slim mentioned that during a down point in his musical career he considered quitting and becoming a firefighter.

“I have been in the music business pretty much all my life but there have been ups and downs and there was one particular down where everyone around was like, ‘You are going to have to actually get a proper job now because you are skint’.” – Slim

Slim has cemented his name as one of the greats in the electronic music genre. With songs like “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now” it is hard to imagine what the industry would be without those tracks.

But just because Slim decided to continue to pursue music, that does not mean he is out of the world of firefighting. Describing himself as a “wannabe firefighter,” Slim has made the initiative on completing the medical prerequisites needed to be a firefighter. However, at the age of 57, Slim now believes he is too old to become one.

Image Credit: Press

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]