How Fatboy Slim nearly became a firefighter

By Creighton Branch 41

Imagine a world where Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) music never existed, but instead, he was putting out fires in your local city, well that situation was almost a reality. According to the Darlington & Stockholm Times at a recent event held by The Fire Fighters Charity. Fatboy Slim mentioned that during a down point in his musical career he considered quitting and becoming a firefighter.

“I have been in the music business pretty much all my life but there have been ups and downs and there was one particular down where everyone around was like, ‘You are going to have to actually get a proper job now because you are skint’.” – Slim

Slim has cemented his name as one of the greats in the electronic music genre. With songs like “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now” it is hard to imagine what the industry would be without those tracks.

But just because Slim decided to continue to pursue music, that does not mean he is out of the world of firefighting. Describing himself as a “wannabe firefighter,” Slim has made the initiative on completing the medical prerequisites needed to be a firefighter. However, at the age of 57, Slim now believes he is too old to become one.

Image Credit: Press