International Music Summit launches ‘The Big Questions’ hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar

By Ellie Mullins 6

International Music Summit (IMS), the beloved staple event in the electronic industry which is hosted in Ibiza, has just launched an exciting new digital discussion series in partnership with Pioneer DJ, Beatport, shesaid.so, and the Association for Electronic Music titled ‘The Big Questions’.

Hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar, the digital series will be streamed through Beatport’s streaming channels. Presenting a series of interesting and insightful conversations with industry visionaries, artists and thought leaders, one topic will be under the spotlight every month and will cover the vital pressing matters that affects the industry today, allowing people all over the world to come together to deconstruct their own thoughts whilst listening to industry specials express their opinions in a transparent debate.

The first episode to introduce this delves deep into the pandemic, with the episode titled ‘Co-Existing with COVID’. Leading the debate alongside Pete Tong and Jaguar, the hosts, will be the king himself Carl Cox and renowned artist Yousef. Alongside the two artists, offering up opinions from a non-artist perspective are Defected Chief Business Officer James Kirkham, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill and Morgan Deane, director and founder of 508 Events and Lasher Louis Productions. With the conversation moderated by producer and AFEM Diversity & Inclusion Working Group co-chair Kikelomo, this first episode is packed to the brim with industry giants who will be offering up some interesting points and views.

Getting the public involved, IMS is inviting fans to nominate who they would like to see in a future episode of ‘The Big Questions’, where suggestions can be made through the International Music Summit socials or their website. Future topics will include mental health & wellbeing, sexual harassment, diversity & inclusion and many more.

“The pandemic continues to impact negatively on our industry and as we start to prepare for some form of switch-on, we felt it particularly important to bring back The Big Questions to the front of people’s minds. We have learnt a lot about our industry (and ourselves) during this time and it’s critical we deliver on the key values that we have subscribed to. This series is designed to reflect, remind and re-invigorate us all to focus on fixing our key issues but also understanding how to do that with possibly having to operate alongside strains of Covid-19 for years to come.” – IMS co-founder Ben Turner

The first episode takes place tomorrow, Tuesday 27 July at 5pm BST. The stream is free, and can be accessed through Beatport’s Twitch, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Main image credit: Ibiza Spotlight