Jebroer discusses latest album ‘Zes Sechs Six’ controversies and more: Interview

By Ouranios Savva 21

Completing the long-awaited trilogy, Dutch sensation Jebroer has blessed his fans alike with the release of his album ‘Zes Sechs Six.’ Destined for nothing other than success, the album consists of both previously released singles that have been upgraded, as well as new productions that perfectly implement the concept of the whole album. Released in Dutch, German and English, Jebroer has set out to further expand his reach, with the already acclaimed artist looking at gaining fans from all around the world. Catching up with the man of the moment, Jebroer has provided us with an overview of his new album, cleared any controversies that surrounded the album and its tracks, as well as providing us with an insight on what’s in store for one of the most energetic producers in the industry.

Congrats on the release of your album ’Zes Sechs Six.’ Can you give us a little insight on the production of each track, and how easy or difficult it may have been when alternating three different languages for each volume?

Thanks ! I’m really happy about the release. For the Dutch album it was easy because that’s what I’m doing for years. For the German part of the album I travelled to Berlin to record and I got some help with writing. We recorded that part in 2 days. The English part was special because I always got a lot of response on my Dutch music worldwide. Now people all over the world can understand what I’m saying.

The album consists of both solo tracks and collaborations. How important is it for you to work with the likes of Timmy Trumpet, Dr. Phunk and all the renowned artists on the album?

I always like to collaborate. I like to work together with people who give me good energy.

With the release of ‘Child of the Devil’ feat. Timmy Trumpet & Dr. Phunk you received some sort of ‘backlash’ from the Christian community. Was this just a misinterpretation of the words in the title?

This was a misinterpretation. I never made it to be controversial or something.

Also, would you be able to further elaborate in regards to this sensitive matter and give us an insight on the true meaning behind this track and its title?

I got an angel and a devil on my shoulder. The devil is more in charge than the angel most of the time. Thats me. With this track I tell people to live life to the fullest and celebrate my life when I die.

When creating this album, does each track, solo or collaborative represent a certain aspect of your career in some sort of way, and how much of the essence is it for you to connect with people on larger scale through the translation of already published releases?

No not really. I made some tracks in more languages because I saw my Spotify number growing worldwide. When the people ask for it, I give it to them.

You originally begun your career in the Hip-Hop scene, before then moving to electronic dance and the harder genres within our community. How have both scenes influenced your career as an artist in the music industry, and what kind of advice would you give to your younger self if you could go back to where it all begun whilst knowing what you know now?

Yes for sure. I still make hiphop but I don’t release it. I started making music to get shit of my chest. I still need to get shit of my chest. I just release whatever the fuck I want and at the moment I like to release freestyle / hardstyle. I want to make music to perform. When I’m in the studio I visualise how it’s gonna be onstage.

You are well known for your full of intensity and energetic live shows. Is there any specific festival or event that you eagerly anticipate to perform at? If yes, would you let us know which one(s), and why?

EDC Las Vegas. It feels like I need to be there. There is no show like my show and there I can show the world who I am.

On a different subject, looking at the whole Covid-19 situation and its impacts, how did the Covid-19 situation affect you as an artist? Did quarantine encourage or damage your creativity?

It gave me more time to think about my next steps. In the beginning I had a little writing block but I worked my ass of during quarantine. I’m proud of myself!

What are you looking forward to most when this situation is over?

SHOWS AND TOURLIFE

Back to music, with your first ever release dating all the way back to 2012, is there any track that you have produced that holds a special place in your heart regardless of success or popularity?

My track ‘Ga maar vast slapen’. Its about being a father and having success at the same time. I did 300 shows in 2018 with 3 kids, I came home 06:00 and woke up at 07:00, day in and day out. When my kids called me when I was on the road I told them ‘ga maar vast slapen’ and I’m there when you wake up.

Just like with your latest album, you have had the opportunity of working with some of the biggest names in both the dance industry and the music scene as a whole. Is there a specific artist(s) that you have the most fond memories of working together and who you may prefer to collaborations more often than not?

I think me and Cesqeaux should do a full album. What you think ? This guy is a genius.

With ‘Six’ already destined for success, are there any are Jebroer projects in the horizon and will you be aiming to release tracks in different languages for the years to come?

Sssssssssst ! Never not working on a new masterplan.

Lastly, what does the rest of 2021 hold in store for Jebroer? Any hints or clues that we could get about future productions and collaborations? Shows? What would you like to achieve this year?

I hope all the festivals that where scheduled and cancelled because of COVID will be rescheduled for next year. And I got a crazy Dutch album coming up the beginning of 2022!

Eccentric as ever, we could not be any more excited for what’s to come by this multi-talented producer! In the mean time, make sure to check out Jebroer’s ‘Zes Sechs Six’ album below.

Image Credit: Jebroer (via Facebook)