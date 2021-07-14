Kygo stadium show sells out in just ten minutes

By Creighton Branch 26

On July 6th, Norwegian superstar producer Kygo announced the biggest concert of his career in Oslo, Norway. Four days later on July 10th, the show not only sold out but, tickets were completely gone within 10 minutes of going on sale.

Set to take place on July 22nd, 2022, at Ullevaal Stadion, Norway’s largest outdoor stadium, the high-demand concert put 31,000 tickets up for purchase. If it was any question that Kygo was one of the most popular figures in Norway, it certainly isn’t now. Tickets were almost impossible to come by as the entire show sold out in record time.

The event comes as a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for the tropical house DJ as Kygo will now become the first Norwegian artist to hold a concert at Ullevaal. Not only that, but this will be the only show of his in Norway next year. According to a press release on Kygo’s website, his show “promises [to be a] one of a kind night with a mix of old and new songs, as well as a line of amazing guest artists.”

This announcement already adds to a monumental year for the “Golden Hours” producer. At the start of 2021, Kygo performed a one-of-a-kind live stream show from the Sunmore Alps. Following the iconic performance, he also announced a unique apparel partnership with PGA star, Ricky Fowler and Puma Golf. He then announced his first stadium show of 2021 as he shared that he will be playing at Banc of California Stadium on September 10th. And last month he played the first full capacity show back at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Although tickets might officially be sold out, there are still a few resale tickets left on Ticketmaster. The price for the seats begins at NOK 695 ($80.02) and are extremely limited, many only single seats.

Kygo became a pillar in electronic music when he established himself with the release of his first album “Cloud Nine”. Since then his music has transcended past the EDM scene. And he has played some of the most famous stages in the world, including his unforgettable set on the Coachella mainstage in 2018. While he has seen major accomplishments in his young career so far, it is clear that Kygo’s biggest moments are ahead of him.

Watch Kygo’s Ullevaal Stadion announcement video on Instagram below.

Featured Image Credit: Sky Agency