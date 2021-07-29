Legendary Café Mambo reopens with a surprise lineup

By Samantha Reis

Summer is synonymous with Ibiza and the good news are starting to come straight from the white isle. Café Mambo, one of the most iconic venues in Ibiza has officially launched its 2021 summer season. Due to the circumstances, this year it will not be possible to experience this pre-party hotspot like in the good old days, but it is already possible to make your holidays more magical on the sacred decks in front of the warm sea.

For this season, Café Mambo welcomes new residencies and has so far hosted renowned artists such as MK, Sam Divine, Afrojack, and the Dunmore Brothers. The remaining lineup is a surprise and will be kept secret. It is known that the performances will belong to world-class talented DJs, but nothing else. The names of the artists will only be revealed to guests upon arrival at the venue. This novelty spices up, even more, the Café Mambo vibes, leaving a lot of suspense and excitement in the air.

All those lucky enough to attend this legendary venue will be able to see and hear some of the biggest acts on the circuit in an intimate setting, laced with sand and the most famous sunset on the horizon. It will be necessary to respect the COVID-19 regulations in force in order to keep the experience at Café Mambo safe for everyone. This summer the table serve-only policy practised in 2020 will be maintained, being indispensable to book a table in advance. This policy ensures wonderful cocktails and delicious food, perfect to enjoy the sound of the finest music. Guarantee your table by making a reservation at cafemanboibiza.com

The Café Mambo brand is jumping from Ibiza straight to the UK for a tour involving parties and festivals taking place over the next few months. Some of the events already scheduled are ‘Classics in the Park‘ in Henley-on-Thames (August 13), ‘Classics at the Castle‘ in York (August 20) and ‘Classics on the Seafront‘ in Weston-super-Mare (September 18).

Image Credit: Mambo Ibiza (via Facebook)