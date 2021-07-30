Lift of restrictions in the UK sees thousands return to clubs and festivals

By Ouranios Savva 15

With the return of nightlife in full swing, thousands of club-goers in the United Kingdom have taken full advantage of almost all domestic COVID-19 restrictions being officially lifted on 19th July. Eagerly awaited for the better part of 16 months, England has become the first country in the UK to green light dancing and remove the social distancing requirements that were imposed due to the pandemic.

Nightclubs all around the country have been welcoming guests in their masses, with Fabric in London and The White Hotel in Manchester running day and night for an entire weekend in order to cater for the large amounts of people looking for that sense of ’normality’ during these uncertain times. However, the sad reality faced by club owners in the UK is still very much apparent, with one in eight clubs forced to shut down due to the financial strain that occurred during the course of lockdown that was enforced all the way back in March 2020.

Adding to the return of nightlife, full capacity festivals have also been given the green light, with Creamfields and Reading x Leeds gearing up to welcome festival-goers for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Taking all precautions and setting measures is of the essence for the UK government, with proof of either a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required in order to gain entry, with mask-wearing also heavily encouraged at both clubs and festivals that are set to take place.

With measures still very much in place, the decision of re-opening clubs and allowing festivals to go ahead, has come at a time where even though COVID-19 rates have been in decline over the past week in the UK, the infection levels still remain worryingly high. With this in mind, experts within their fields have made their feelings clear on the lift of restrictions, with public health physician and member of the Independent SAGE panel, Dr. Gabriel Scally, calling such a decision “immoral and unethical.”

Image credit: Jake Davis/Fabric Nightclub