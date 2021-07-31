Search

 

 

Madeon
Events, Featured, News

Madeon surprises fans with special Los Angeles show scheduled for August

By
26

Madeon took to social media yesterday to surprise fans by announcing a special Los Angeles show happening next week. The DJ set is scheduled for August 4th at the Roxy Theatre, the same venue in which Madeon made his debut in the city back in 2012.

The Grammy-nominated producer has always made it clear how appreciative he is for his loyal fanbase over his music career. With his followers growing exponentially over the past 10 years, Madeon has turned into one of the most beloved acts in all of dance music. Describing the surprise show in a tweet as a “special intimate performance” for the “most enthusiastic supporters”, Madeon stated he wanted to do “something really special” for all who could attend.

Coming off the success of his Good Faith album but unable to provide a tour due to the pandemic, Madeon announced on July 12th the official Good Faith Live Tour that will start in September and go into 2022. While this show is not associated with the “live” aspect of the tour, it is guaranteed to be one of the more unique experiences of the entire leg. And for people asking “Why now? Why Here?”, the answer is best summed up by Madeon himself in the announcement tweet, “because spontaneity is good”.

Tickets for Madeon’s DJ Set at the Roxy Theatre on August 4th go on sale July 29th at 10 am PST.

Madeon.

 

 

Image Credit: Madeon (via Facebook)

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]