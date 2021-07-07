Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko collaboration ‘Dragon’ turns 6 years old

By Jack Spilsbury

Releasing July 7th 2015, it’s been 6 years since the Dutch superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix teamed up with the Russian duo Matisse & Sadko for their monster of a track ‘Dragon’. Garnering over 5 million Spotify streams to date the hit track eventually became a part of the collaborators ‘Break Through The Silence’ EP, and spawned a great friendship leading to many future track collaborations between the duo and Garrix, including ‘Forever’, ‘Together’ and more recently ‘Mistaken’ and ‘Hold On’ in 2019. Arguably one of their most known and well-loved tracks of the trio, the progressive house banger made waves across the world of EDM when Martin Garrix premiered it during his Electronic Daisy Carnival set in 2015. Garrix made the collaboration a well known and highly anticipated ID, which was only fueled when the song was used during the Ultra South Africa aftermovie before its eventual release.

Since the release, Garrix went on to launch his very only label, STMPD RCRDS and became a multiple winner of the ‘DJ Mag Top 100‘ award, not to forget charting worldwide and amassing millions and millions of streams, with the young DJ’s and producers most recent achievement working on the official UEFA EURO anthem ‘We Are The People’ along with U2 members Bono and The Edge. Matisse & Sadko are no shy of success of their own, following the release the duo became a staple artist on STMPD RCRDS, with a large number of successful tracks on the label and also releases on some of the worlds most esteemed labels such as Protocol, Revealed and Musical Freedom. The Progressive-house kings were one of the most successful producers of the past decade currently sitting at almost 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Take a nostalgia trip and listen to the mammoth and masterpiece track ‘Dragon’ produced by Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko on Spotify here and reminisce over the official video below.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (Press), Matisse & Sadko (Press / via SergeyFree)