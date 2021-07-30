Monegros Desert Festival will host secret club in Jumbo Jet next summer

By Jack Spilsbury 12

The organisers behind Monegros Desert Festival have purchased a retired Airbus A330 jumbo jet, to use for the 2022 edition of the festival. With a 1000 person capacity, the huge plane is being given a new chapter in its life when it’s converted into a ‘secret club’ and used during the festival that is a partnership with 8.6 Beer, naming the festival stage the ‘Montegros 8.6 Airlines Experience’.

Taking place in Fraga, Spain on the 30th July of next year, the loved festival will be making its official and highly-anticipated comeback after 7 years of not taking place. Plans for a 2020 and 2021 edition of the festival were scheduled to take place, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, the postponement has occurred. This was confirmed via a statement last month that read:

“Monegros Desert Festival is a unique experience, with a huge production, multitude of stages, structures, artists and international teams that require planning for many months. Despite the fact that the current situation has improved considerably and that we are already seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, we still do not have sufficient legal and sanitary guarantees to be able to carry out an event of such magnitude”

The festival line-up currently boasts more than 80 fantastic and talented artists, such as techno gods Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, and, Richie Hawtin, as well as drum and bass icons Chase & Status, and Dub Elements. Even more artists are set to be announced, and if you fancy partying in a place next summer you can find tickets to the festival and more information here. You can check out the promotional video posted by the festival about the jumbo jet purchase on Instagram below.

Image credit: Monegros Desert Festival (Via Facebook)