MSG Sphere: the new Las Vegas entertainment venue ready to blow minds has resumed construction

By Ellie Mullins 4

Music fans and those in the music industry alike are always looking for new innovative ways to push the boundaries of live music entertainment, and a new venue called the MSG Sphere landing into Las Vegas is looking to do exactly this: change the entertainment venue game forever.

Coming to Las Vegas in 2023, it seems like a long way away, but construction has already began on it. Situated behind The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort on the strip, this is yet another mindblowing addition to what Las Vegas has to offer following the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas – the strip’s first resort to be built since the Cosmopolitan in 2010.

The venue will be 366 feet high and 516 feet wide at its broadest point with a capacity of 17,500 seats with all seats having high speed internet access. With a standing capacity, the venue can welcome in 20,000 people. It’s true unique selling point though is its layout. With an LED wraparound screen fitted inside the venue, 19,000 x 13,500 resolution LED screens will be spread around the interior which will measure 160,000 sq ft. With this grand scale, it’s not surprising to hear that this will supposedly be the largest LED screen in the world. As for the sound, it will be delivered through the floorboards and exterior screens allow people to see what is happening inside, from the outside.

Although we were meant to receive this stunning venue at some point this year, construction was halted but has finally picked back up again on track for a 2023 grand opening. If you feel as though you’ve heard of this venue before, it’s because The Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Cooperation partnership venue had been announced back in 2018. Previously projected to cost a whopping $1.7 million, it is said that the overall cost could change.

Below, you can see some breathtaking concept images for what the finished product will look like. Who else can’t wait to step foot inside this venue? To see more about it, visit the website here.

Image credit: The Madison Square Garden Company