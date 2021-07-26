Mysteryland faces postponement until 2022

By Ellie Mullins 27

Off the back of the news that the Netherlands has issued the cancellation of all multi-day events with camping until September 1, this has spelled disaster for Mysteryland. Scheduled to take place from August 27-29, Mysteryland has now been postponed once again.

Today, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made the sad announcement in regards to festivals which thrown a lot of festivals off guard, including Mysteryland who now faces yet another postponement, this time until 2022. Stating that although the government had previously given them the green light, the situation in regards to the pandemic in the country took a bad turn just after it fully opened without restrictions again, and are now facing a country-wide lockdown until August. Posting on their Facebook page, the festival stated:

‘We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and it breaks our heart to share it with you. During the last months our whole team has been pushing the limit, working day and night to create what would’ve been the most magical weekend of the year, while also complying with the changing regulations set by the Dutch government. With only a month to go till a sold out Mysteryland would’ve taken place, all stages and shows were ready for our festival adventure, but unfortunately it seems it wasn’t meant to be this year…’

Ticket holders will be contacted through email in the the next week, with them going on to also say:

‘As we always strive to give you the best experience, even during this exceptional situation, please give us some time to explore all possible options. Everyone who’s in possession of a Ticket, Camping, and /or Hotel Package for Mysteryland 2021 will get the option to keep their ticket for 2022 or request a refund.’

View their full statement below.



Image credit: via Holland