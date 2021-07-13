Oliver Heldens crafts addictive remix for Calvin Harris & Tom Grennan hit ‘By Your Side’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 25

Showcasing his remix abilities once again, Oliver Heldens has turned to one of summer’s biggest hits in the form of Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan collaboration ‘By Your Side’, and in true Heldens style has turned it on its head.

This isn’t the first time Oliver Heldens has been tasked with creating official remixes for Calvin Harris, and the remix relationship runs deep. Back in 2015, he remixed Ellie Goulding collaboration ‘Outside’, receiving rave reviews before releasing his take on Dua Lipa collaboration ‘One Kiss‘ which gained him 75 million Spotify streams to date. Now, his latest remix out of the trio looks to be on track to become the most popular already, as in just four days it has racked up 1.5 million streams with the numbers not slowing down any time soon, instead going on an upwards trajectory.

About the remix, Oliver Heldens said this on his Twitter account:

“Went a little bit progressive on this one, but still with some proper summer vibes. Might be one of my favorite remixes I’ve done, I just love that melody so much!”

Where the original appeals to the pop, radio-friendly masses, Heldens takes ‘By Your Side’ and brings it deeper to the electronic world. With his distinguished uplifting melodies that are injected throughout all of his productions, he goes in a progressive direction whilst still retaining some of the feel-good pop vibes sprinkled into the original. With tropical vibes, we can imagine that it’s perfect vibing to this one in a sunny location such as Ibiza. Unsurprisingly, Oliver Heldens has fulfilled his remix role perfectly, and this is just another example of his top notch production skills.

Listen to the remix down below, or alternatively stream it on your chosen site here.



Image credit: Oliver Heldens (via YouTube), Calvin Harris (via Facebook)