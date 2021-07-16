PLS&TY releases feel good single ‘Ride or Die’ feat. Bobby Saint: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 22

Providing us with a feel-good summertime anthem, PLS&TY has teamed up with Barbados-born singer/songwriter Bobby Saint for their latest release, ‘Ride or Die.’ A collaboration that will leave the listener wanting for more, this latest track has all the right elements when it comes to that summer feeling of nothing but “good vibes and good times.”

Making his mark within the electronic dance scene, PLS&TY (real name Tommy Leas) has been blessing fans alike with his unique sound. Versatility is of the essence for the Florida native, with his tracks combining languid bass, captivating vocals and the right amount of upbeat melodies in order to provide listeners with that good vibe feeling. In turn, PLS&TY has seen success follow his every move, with an array of chart-topping singles already to his name, including; ‘Good Vibes,’ ‘Down For Me,’ ‘Rebel Love,’ and ‘Motives.’

Looking to follow in a similar fashion to his previous releases, ‘Ride or Die’ has all the potential of reaching the very top of the charts. With the track featuring groovy but gentle melodies courtesy of PLS&TY, it is then further elevated with the addition of Saint’s heartfelt, wide vocal talents. With a main outlook of embodying different aspects that help create a beautiful human experience, the artists have set out to provide their listeners with a lesson on how significant love, positivity and connection are in today’s world. Further explaining the inspiration behind ‘Ride or Die, PLS&TY has stated;

“‘Ride or Die’ is a summertime, feel-good single that encompasses love & romance. Bobby Saint’s vocals lead listeners to imagine time spent in tropical paradise with their partner. Together, Bobby Saint and I created a song that transmits the ethos of the PLS&TY brand: good vibes and good times. Enjoy.”

Having received his first glimpse at mainstream success with the chart-topping single ‘Good Vibes,’ PLS&TY then also saw his productions remixed by Grammy-nominated Morgan Page, Rusko, Cazzette, Bondax, and YehMe2 when naming a few. Further showcasing his musical prowess, his ‘Very Special’ EP that was released in April of 2020, also showcased PLS&TY’s frequent affair with success. Out now, you can check out ‘Ride or Die’ below, and let us know what you think of this feel-good summertime anthem in the comments section.

Image Credit: PLS&TY (Press)