Seven Lions & Andrew Bayer release euphoric masterpiece ‘Returning To You’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 24

Transcending musical boundaries comes naturally to the genre-defying producer known as Seven Lions. Kicking off 2021 with a series of releases including his trance-inspired ‘1999’ EP, Seven Lions is unsurprisingly back again with his melodic bass collaboration “Returning To You” that takes listeners on a euphoric journey. Calling upon dance producer Andrew Bayer and featuring frequent Anjuna collaborator Alison May, “Returning To You” is definitely one for the books and we could not be more excited to listen to this masterpiece on repeat. Bridging the gap between melodic bass and trance labels Ophelia and Anjunabeats, the track instills listeners with pure emotion alongside a vibrant bounce of synths and bass.

Releasing “Returning To You” right before Seven Lions headlines the Red Rocks Amphitheatre with special guest Andrew Bayer on July 28th, this track is just a taste of what is to come for this upcoming event. As the breathtaking vocals flow perfectly with the emotive percussions, stargazing chimes lead listeners into feeling a sense of euphoria throughout the opening. Building up into an impressive blend of synths, bass, and an uplifting melody, Seven Lions and Andrew Bayer has definitely brought out all the feels with this one. After years of floating around from labels, Seven Lions compiled his own label in 2018 called Ophelia Records. Releasing multiple top iTunes Dance albums and hosting festival stage takeovers across the country, his productions have seen stages at globally recognized festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Electric Forest, and many more.

Listen to “Returning To You” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com