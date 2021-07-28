RL Grime unveils 2021 dates for ‘Community Outreach Tour’

By Alshaan Kassam 22

Providing a platform for showcasing some of the finest trap and bass producers on the rise under Sable Valley, the trap don RL Grime is a true sensei to many in the music industry. Clearly making big moves this year, RL Grime’s legendary “Syclla” was also featured in the Space Jam trailer and that is only a small part of this trap legends accomplishment throughout his career. As many shows and festivals we have been eagerly awaiting have started to come back alive, RL Grime is blessing all those trap enthusiasts with his very own North America tour starting in Columbus, Ohio on September 3. Revealing all of the dates to his Community Outreach Tour spanning North America, RL Grime has provided many of us something to look forward to this fall season.

Blessing his audience in many of the major cities across the United States, RL Grime’s tour will span cities such as Nashville, Charlotte, Denver, San Jose, Brooklyn, and even make his mark in Washington, DC at the famous Echostage. Undeniably exciting for fans and listeners having the opportunity to make it down to one of his shows, there is no doubt RL Grime will be giving his all during this North America tour. Ready to be blessed by some of the finest classics and new experimental sounds from the trap don himself? I know we are. With RL Grime hinting on his social media channels that he will be bringing friends to accompany him on this tour, we cannot wait for September to come sooner! Be sure to grab your tickets to RL Grime’s Community Outreach Tour here and feel Rl Grime’s excitement as he shares:

“WE BACK COMMUNITY OUTREACH TOUR BRINGING FRIENDS OFC SEE YOU SOON”

Check out the full dates below and let us know if you will be attending.

Image Credit: Rukes.com