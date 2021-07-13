RÜFÜS DU SOL debut new era with eclectic and emotional single ‘Alive’: Listen

By Juan Llorens 45

After a highly awaited return, RÜFÜS DU SOL releases their new single ‘Alive‘. Premiering it via The Zane Lowe Show, the Grammy-nominated Australian trio return with an ethereal broken beat hit. The prestigious sound that has taken them to the biggest stages around the world is imprinted throughout the evocative record.

‘Alive’ is guided by a haunting synth that quickly meets the euphoric vocals that make RÜFÜS DU SOL instantly stand out. As the personal and passionate storytelling lyricism meets the pinnacle of the synth progression, a broken beat adds the next chapter of the single. In usual RÜFÜS DU SOL fashion, ‘Alive’ will take listeners on a sonic journey that will have them instantly mesmerized. One of the most prominent trios in the electronic music industry and highly acclaimed live acts start this new album era like no other. Lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist states,

“It’s a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it’s hopeful. We are – all of us – living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel.”

In 2020 we saw the trio locked away in Joshua Tree working on this new era, and it is thrilling to see their hard work come into fruition. Paired with this project is a string of shows across the United States. Touching down in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, and Dallas this November, the trio is set to make a grand return. Selling out 70,000 tickets in three days for their three-show run at the Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, RÜFÜS DU SOL is the act to experience live. Check out ‘Alive’ down below and immerse yourself into their world. You can obtain tickets to their upcoming shows by registering for their pre-sale here.

Image Credit: Amelia Holowaty Krales