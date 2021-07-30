SAGA Festival gets green light to go ahead as planned by the Romanian government

By Ellie Mullins 15

Good news has just rolled in for all those looking to attend SAGA Festival in Bucharest, Romania as it has officially been given the green light to go ahead by the Romanian government. Following the news on August 1 that some restrictions will be lifted, this includes an increase of people allowed at events up to 75,000 people which is great for the festival as it is set to make its debut this September.

As SAGA is looking to welcome partygoers from over 40 countries and 6 continents, the green light has been a crucial turning point in the festival’s future which can now feel a sense of security as it proceeds with its plans to bring guests an experience like no other. Topped with an audiovisual show like no other with state of the art stage designs, this will be an unmissable event and certainly one of the highlights of the 2021 festival season. Speaking of some restrictions being lifted in the country, the Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cîțu stated:

“We have approved the relaxation measures of the restrictions from August 1. Relaxation is a strong word today, because these measures are not relaxed much, many of them are maintained. I would mention the cultural-artistic and entertainment activities organized in open spaces with participation of at most 75.000 people in localities with an incidence less than or equal to 2 per thousand inhabitants. Very important condition – participants must be vaccinated or tested.”

Visitors looking to get into SAGA Festival this year will have to either be fully vaccinated with proof, provide a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, provide a negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours or be between the 15th and 180th day period after contracting the virus. These measures have been put into place to ensure that everyone has a fun, yet safe time without any worries.

SAGA Festival takes place 10-12 September, and will welcome the likes of Tiësto, Carl Cox, MORTEN and many, many more across a spectrum of mainstage, house, techno and more. Tickets are available here.

Main image credit: AMF press, EDC press