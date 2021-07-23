Small ToK team up with Yarden Saxophone for ‘Your Own’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 28

Making their presence felt in the industry one fire track at a time, Small ToK are back with a collaboration like no other. Teaming up with Yarden Saxophone for their latest release, ‘Your Own’ provides listeners with all the feel good vibes they didn’t know they need!

Consisting of Zohar and Bat-El, the married producer and DJ duo have seen their status within their homeland of Israel grow in recent times, and in turn have ensured that they’re on the right path towards reaching global recognition. With the duo not afraid of taking risks in the industry, the recent release of ‘Dangerous’ showcased how significant versatility can be in the scene, further elevating the duo’s own brand of signature sounds and styles.

This time round, they have opted to go back to their more usual sound, with ‘Your Own’ bringing feel-good house vibes, but at the same time the addition of the ever so talented Yarden Saxophone has helped elevate this track to a different dimension. With the also Israeli native making a name for herself in her homeland and not only, Yarden Saxophone is one of the most prominent artists in the house and EDM scene, whilst she was also chosen for the 2021 Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 feature.

With success following the duo’s every move, previous releases such as ‘Alive,’ ‘Play Me,’ and ‘Butterflies’ have been racking up the streaming numbers, whilst at the same time Small ToK have also been supported by some of the biggest names in the industry in recent times, with the likes of Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens and Sam Feldt all being full of praise for the duo and their tracks. In a similar fashion, Yarden Saxophone has also had the opportunity of opening shows for the likes of Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Afrojack and Nervo when naming a few, thus further elevating her presence within our community.

‘Your Own’ is released via TurnItUp Muzik, a record label that has been ‘home’ for the likes of Stadiumx, Sick Individuals, Dash Berlin and many more. We could not be any more excited about the release of this latest single, with ‘Your Own’ definitely providing those good summery vibe feelings that we always look forward too! Be sure to listen to it below.

Image Credits: Small Tok (Press), Yarden Saxophone (via Facebook)