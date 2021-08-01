Steve Aoki performs with All Time Low at Lollapalooza

By Nicole Pepe 7

Steve Aoki is known for his unexpected collaborations, big stage presence, and quirky, yet innovative knick-knacks and now he’s back on stage at Lollapalooza performing with the American rock band All Time Low. In tweets from the show, the band can be seen jumping alongside Aoki. All Time Low is best known for their punk rock hits spanning the early 00’s such as ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’, ‘Remembering Sunday’, ‘Backseat Serenade’, and ‘Weightless‘, to name a few.

Holy shit someone tame them. 😂😱 Even Rian’s getting in on it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/d5wbEcTPfR — ➳Jenna➳ (@L1ghtweight) July 30, 2021

The appearance of All Time Low with Steve Aoki came as a surprise to many fans, despite having been slotted to play the show earlier which prompted a trending Twitter moment in addition to a ton of new videos. One fan even pointed out that the lead singer of All Time Low (Alex Gaskarth) was singing a never-before-heard song.

After a long year and a half of festivals being cancelled, Lollapalooza is one of the first big festivals to resume in the states and has done so on July 29th – August 1st. Lollapalooza is held in Chicago, Illinois annually, marking the year 2021 as its 30th anniversary. Slated to perform are Limp Bizkit, Oliver Heldens, Marshmello, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Jauz, Subtronics, Alison Wonderland, Tyler, The Creator, and many many more spanning all sorts of genres.

While this festival is being held in person, people may choose to watch the entire Lollapalooza from the comfort of their own home through Hulu.

Image Credit: Square Mile Magazine