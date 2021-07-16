Swedish House Mafia confirm they are ‘back for a lifetime’ on Monday

By Ellie Mullins 35

Swedish House Mafia are back, and this time it’s for real. Meaning business, they came back to dominate the entire industry, making sure everyone’s eyes are only on them. Dropping the bombshell that they have a brand new album to release this year titled ‘Paradise Again’ with the date yet to be announced, they officially released new music for the first time in nine years. That new single happened to be one of their most awaited IDs since two years ago, ‘It Gets Better’, and according to the trio’s new statement posted to their social media, it really is getting better.

‘ON MONDAY WE ARE BACK FOR A LIFETIME’, the post reads. Not only confirming that they will not disappear again (like Axwell had previously said at Ultra ‘It’s Swedish House Mafia for life this time’), it seems as though they are subtly teasing a release of their single ‘Lifetime’, which is said to feature Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake. What else is interesting is that they were previously listed as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for July 19, although that has disappeared from the site’s upcoming guests section now. It is still likely that they could appear though, so all we can do is wait to see what they will bring for us next this Monday.

What do you think will happen this Monday? Will they give us ‘Lifetime’ or another treat? Whilst we wait, view their post below and check out our review of ‘It Gets Better’ here.