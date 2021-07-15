Swedish House Mafia track ‘It Gets Better’ surfaces on Beatport with preview

By Ellie Mullins 40

One thing that the world knows will happen this week is that we will be getting new Swedish House Mafia music, which feels unreal to say. After tons of posters and billboards surfacing in cities such as New York, London, Berlin and more across the world, it was clear that the trio planned to return for good this time. As new music is just around the corner, something interesting has surfaced on Beatport.

Fans have spotted that if you go to their artist page on the website, a preview for a much awaited ID in the form of ‘It Gets Better’ has been released. One of their most anticipated IDs ever since they teased it on their comeback tour back in 2019, it was one of their darker tracks showcasing that a new direction for the trio was coming. What’s interesting, though, is that the minute-long preview of ‘It Gets Better’ that’s available to us for the time being on Beatport sounds drastically different to the version we all know. Although we haven’t heard the full track yet, it seems as though their time spent in the studio was not only crafting new tracks but also working on the earlier versions of tracks such as this one.

All we can do is wait to see what Swedish House Mafia do, and in the meantime listen to the preview of ‘It Gets Better’ here. What do you think of this newer version?

Image Credit: Rukes.com