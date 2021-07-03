Switzerland approves full capacity shows

By Creighton Branch 27

Switzerland has lifted the restrictions on the number of people allowed at shows as of June 26th. This will allow for events that exceed 10,000 people to happen as long as attendees show proof of vaccination, have tested negative, or recovered from Covid-19. Meaning that all venues can now operate at full capacity. However, these venues will have to provide a safety plan explaining how they will check if attendees fall under the three requirements.

Events under 1,000 people will not have to seek authorization or require Covid-19 checks. However, without requiring attendees to prove one of the three categories, the event will still have to enforce seating restrictions.

Dancing is still prohibited and masks must be worn where there is food and drink service. But this comes as a positive sign for Swiss promoters, as many summer events are still trying to have a 2021 edition.

Even with the good news, the debate now begins on who should cover the cost to provide these safety services. The Swiss Music Promoters’ Association believes that the event industry should not have to cover the expense.

“We demand that costs for infrastructure, personnel and tests on-site are borne by the public purse, not just the test material. Because of the increasing number of events, the cantons also need additional test capacities in the regions with major events” – SMPA

Regardless, Switzerland is now ready to finish out the summer strong. As many events had to cancel their 2021 dates and the chance for a summer full of music began to look bleak. Now the next two months will be celebrated on the concert floor with event promoters who are eager to get back.

Image Credit: Zürich Openair