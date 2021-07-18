Tchami puts magic touch on remix of David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix collab ‘Heartbreak Anthem’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Earlier this year, David Guetta and Galantis combined their unique production skills with pop sensations Little Mix to create one of the biggest pop anthems of this year, ‘Heartbreak Anthem‘. Radio-ready with success oozing from the all-star lineup of artists alone, it has been one of the biggest dance/pop crossover hits to surface this year, and now French maestro Tchami is also getting in on the action with his official remix.

This isn’t his first remix of the year either. Back in the earlier months of this year, Tchami unveiled his spin on Surf Mesa and Madison Beer collaboration ‘Carried Away’. With his wide range of skills, he can turn any track into something completely different, unleashing new life and turning it on its head in a huge way. He has also turned Whethan and Oliver Tree‘s ‘Freefall’ into a spectacular production to kick off the new year following his breathtaking set for Tomorrowland‘s 31.12.2020 virtual festival (which is available to listen to exclusively through Apple Music here). All in all, it has been a great year for Tchami so far and this remix further proves it.

Where the original retains a pop, fun-loving vibe, this remix completely turns it on its head and brings it further into the house world. At first listen, you wouldn’t be wrong to believe that this could be a different track altogether, and that’s the beauty of this remix: giving us something new and fresh, allowing ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ to become a club-ready, pulsating piece of work that can be enjoyed by many.

Check out his remix below, and let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Tchami (via Facebook)