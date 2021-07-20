Thom Yorke of Radiohead releases new 2021 ‘Creep’ remix

By Sean Wolfe

Thom Yorke, vocalist and lead songwriter for legendary Nineties band Radiohead, has come up with a re-worked version of their signature song – and one of their biggest hits – ‘Creep‘ that ventures into synth territory, eschewing the grunge and alternative sound that originally put them on the musical map.

Thom Yorke’s new version was crafted just for Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER series which was released this March. Entitled the ‘Very 2021 Rmx’, the new version of ‘Creep’ clocks in at a whopping nine minutes long, which contrasts with the four minute length of the original.

A sparse acoustic take on the rock-centric original, Yorke layers synths over a slowed-down rhythm. It is evocative of the synthwave trend in recent years, as the swelling synths remind listeners of ambient Eighties synths. The distorted, dragged out vocals only serve to further the creepiness of ‘Creep.’

When originally released in 1992, the song was a slow-burning alternative hit in the United States: aided by promotion on MTV, it reached the Top 40 in the US, and the Top 10 in the UK. Covered by an array of artists outside of the EDM scene, it also received a KSHMR cover several years ago.

Listen to the 2021 Remix of “Creep” below:



Image credit: Getty Images