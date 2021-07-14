Tomorrowland releases brand new merchandise ahead of Around the World 2021

By Jack Spilsbury 18

With just days away from the biggest live-streamed event of the year, TML by Tomorrowland has released some brand new merchandise inspired by this year’s Amicorum Spectaculum themed 2nd edition of Tomorrowland’s virtual event Around the World. And not only that, but they have also joined forces with renowned Norwegian DJ and Producer Alan Walker for a limited edition merch release that will be exclusively available for a limited time.

The Amicorum Spectaculum Event Collection includes 4 exclusive items: a t-shirt, hoodie, bracelet and phone case that have all been designed with the iconic and stunning look of Tomorrowland’s Amicorum Spectaculum in mind, a theme that has become a staple of the festival ever since it made its debut as the theme back in 2017. All the items are available for a limited time with the phone case, in particular, allowing for something even more special as Tomorrowland is allowing an own personal message to be added, something to mark what is to be a memorable experience during the virtual festival.

Exclusively for Tomorrowland Around the World, TML by Tomorrowland has designed a unique, Limited-Edition Event Collection with apparel & accessories. These exclusive items & accessories are available for a limited time only. Get yours now on https://t.co/Qhe703fZxT pic.twitter.com/9aMTsrotz3 — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 12, 2021

Alan Walker and Tomorrowland have a very special connection, with Walker playing the festival many years over its prosperous run, with himself also a part of this year’s Around The World lineup. Giving fans a delightful surprise, they have teamed up for this very special merch release. Dropping on the day of the festival on TML by Tomorrowland’s shop and Alan Walkers own merch website, the merchandise will only be available for a short time, which is the festival’s 48 hours. Check out a sneak peek from Walkers Twitter below.

Tomorrowland x Alan Walker – A unique collab collection dropping July 16th at 10.00 CEST. Exclusively available at https://t.co/E2ppPyDktD and https://t.co/jiSvsd6Btn ⚡ @alanwalkermerch @tomorrowland pic.twitter.com/GXwlYc83zG — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) July 14, 2021

Tomorrowland Around The World is taking place on the 16th and 17th of July and anyone still without tickets to what will be a legendary event can find them and included extras packages here. And also make sure to get your hands on this exclusive merch before it sells out on TML by Tomorrowland’s online store here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)