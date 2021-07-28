Yellow Claw’s €URO TRA$H calls upon Ibranovski for ‘Alone Tonight’: Listen

After debuting their incredibly talented techno and house alias called €URO TRA$H, the power-duo known as Yellow Claw is showing no signs of slowing down in sight. From bringing that foolishly groovy underground sound in their lead single “Trust You” with the Psycho Boys Club and featuring Bonnie Strange, €URO TRA$H belongs at clubs and festivals around the globe to bring out all those techno and house enthusiasts. An immediate crowd-pleaser, Yellow Claw’s €URO TRA$H are making their mark yet again by teaming up with revolutionizing house producer Ibranovski for their euphoric house collaboration on “Alone Tonight.” With stargazing melodies and uplifting bouncy signatures, €URO TRA$H and Ibranovski are proving to be the perfect match to explore the realms of house music together.

Launching off with a fusion of slow-tempo piano chords and a series of up-tempo drum claps which craft the perfect bounce, soothing vocals draw listeners into €URO TRA$H and Ibranovski’s eclectic production elements. Immediately feeling a sense of euphoria throughout this stargazing collaboration, a high-pitched vocal sample flows immaculately with a smooth backdrop of subtle basslines and drum signatures. With both €URO TRA$H and Ibranovski’s distinctive sounds radiated throughout this enticing collaboration, “Alone Tonight” is about to be a summer anthem to groove out to as the sun begins to rise. An incredible collaboration indeed, we can only hope for more collaborations from these talented artists. As Yellow Claw prepares for their headline shows in Orlando, Washington, and Chicago this upcoming weekend, the duo shares:

“ORLANDO – WASHINGTON – CHICAGO IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN THIS WEEKEND. THE GODFATHERS OF THE AMSTERDAM TRAP MUSIC SOUND ARE BACK DOING WHAT THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO DO. KICKING OF A WHOLE MONTH OF SHOWS IN THE USA THIS AUGUST AND WE ARE GONNA FUCK SHIT UP ON ALL OF THEM WITH A FULL BAG OF FRESH AND UNRELEASED OG TRAP BANGERS.”

Image Credit: Yellow Claw (via Facebook)