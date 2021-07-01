Yotto shares special DJ set from Finland’s Bengtskär Lighthouse at sunset: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 8

During the pandemic, there have been a fair share of creative and unique DJ sets put on by artists as a way for fans to still see a DJ set of theirs in lieu of touring. Featuring some stunning and unique locations, the latest one is brought to us by no other than Finnish star Yotto.

For this set, Yotto brings us to Finland’s Bengtskär Lighthouse. Famous for its role in a major battle at sea during World War II, the lighthouse and its surrounding island which is home to it is rich with a long history and culture, and is now home to Yotto for a very special streamed set during sunset, making for a stunning backdrop to say the least. This isn’t the first exciting stream that he has done during lockdown either, with him putting on ‘A Very Cold DJ Set‘ from the below-freezing forest of Lapland. Now, he allows us to explore another unique location with him.

Having to take a long boat ride to get to the Lighthouse, this was all made worth it through the views alone. Situated in front of one of the windows, there is nothing but the sea in front of him. We could certainly think of worse places to DJ! Treating us to wide shots of the landscape and breathtaking drone shots that show just how remote and quiet the Bengtskär Lighthouse truly is, this is all made tens times more stunning through the tracks that he has carefully curated to play out. Teasing us from the very start with an ID, this is a theme throughout the set as we encounter many more IDs on the way, even closing the set out with one and ending on an extremely high note. As we traverse through the set, we find tracks by artists such as Raphael Mader, Budakid, Franky Wah and many more with many of the tracks being on Yotto’s own label Odd One Out.

An overall treat to watch, you can do so below through Yotto’s official YouTube channel. Don’t forget to also check out the tracklist here.



Image credit: Yotto (via Twitter)