ZHU unveils latest collaboration ‘Monster’ feat. John The Blind: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Following the release of his third studio album, ‘DREAMLAND 2021,’ ZHU has now opted for a distinct shift from the signature sound that we have been accustomed to over the years. Bringing all the positive energy in this latest single, ‘Monster’ has come to fruition with the help of multi-platinum singer/songwriter, John The Blind.

This latest collaboration provides listeners with all the feel good elements that seem to be missing from the world during these uncertain times, as ZHU “wanted to create a summer anthem for the kids who are finally able to go out.” Perfectly illustrating the feelings of celebration and relief, the Grammy-nominated producer has been able to add a spark of brightness in this latest release, without the title of the track reflecting the actual message portrayed by the work of both multi-talented artists.

Always looking to overcome any adversity that the world may be facing, ZHU has provided fans alike with yet another masterpiece. Straying away from his usual sound showcases how versatile the American producer is, whilst the lyrics courtesy of John The Blind help further elevate this latest track. With the release of ‘Monster’ not enough for ZHU, the multifaceted artist has also announced four new concert dates, with two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on the 10th and 11th of October 2021, and two more at the Avant Garden in Brooklyn on the 24th and 26th of November 2021.

With his sold out six-night run at Red Rocks last May being a huge success, fans can now eagerly await for yet another amazing production and nights of high intensity and full of energy shows. Witnessing ZHU’s DREAMLAND live set is something more than spectacular, with the producer having also announced his presence at CRSSD Festival in San Diego, Electric Daisy Carnival and Outside Lands. Out now via Astralwerks, you can check ‘Monster’ below, with tickets for ZHU’s LA and Brooklyn dates found here. Let us know what you think of this latest collaboration in the comments section.

Image Credit: ZHU (Press)